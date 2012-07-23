(Corrects headline to firm, not fall)

* Tuesday spot price seen to settle at 9.6 euros/MWh

* Forwards fall on wet weather forecast, fuel prices

OSLO, July 23 Nordic spot power prices are expected to firm on lower wind power output but with gains limited by higher hydro inflows, analysts said on Monday.

The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Monday, was expected to rise to 9.6 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for Tuesday delivery from 8.1 euros on Monday.

The combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to drop to an hourly average of 1,270 megawatts (MW) from 1,500 MW while hydro inflows were seen rising to 1,100 GWh per day on Tuesday after heavy weekend rains, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Analysts said the increase in hydro inflows could partly offset the rise in the spot price, but they did not expect the price to fall below Monday's level.

"The market doesn't see that either. The day-ahead contract has a bid-ask spread between 8.25 euros and 10.25 euros per MWh," the Point Carbon analyst added.

Heavy rains in the early summer months have filled up Nordic reservoirs to levels above long-term median.

FORWARD PRICES

Although near-term prices rose, futures further out in the curve fell. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was at 37 euros per MWh at 0930 GMT, down 1.65 euros from Friday's close.

"I think, the market is falling because of a wetter weather forecast, while long-term contracts are down on falling oil, coal and carbon prices," a Sweden-based trader said.

"Overall markets are bearish today," he added.

Sweden's meteorological and hydrological institute forecast showed precipitation exceeding normal amounts by 150-180 percent in the next 6-10 days in Scandinavia.

The baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was down by 75 euro cents to 36.60 euros per MWh from Monday.

The equivalent German contract hit 47.80 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1YY, down 35 cents from Friday and the lowest since June 21 when it hit 47.75 euros.

Both contracts were moved by falling global fuel and carbon prices, traders said.

The benchmark December 2012 carbon allowance contract traded at 6.96 euros, down 18 euro cents from Friday.

Brent crude oil futures dipped below $103 a barrel on Monday morning.

Equities and the euro also fell as fears about the global economy returned to the forefront due to worries that Spain may not be able to avoid a costly sovereign bailout. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)