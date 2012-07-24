* Spot price for Wednesday seen edging up to 9.9 euros/MWh

* Benchmark quarter-ahead contract down 35 euro cents

OSLO, July 24 Nordic spot power prices are expected to edge up on lower wind power output and slightly lower hydropower inflows, analysts said on Tuesday.

The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Tuesday, was expected to rise to 9.9 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for Wednesday delivery from 9.1 euros the previous day.

"There will be virtually no wind in Denmark during the first half of the day tomorrow, and a significant decrease in Sweden will result in a reduction of 730 MW in average (hourly) wind power output to 550 MW," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

"This change is the main price driver for Wednesday's price, and we expect it to lift the spot by 50 euro cents," he added.

Hydro inflows were seen decreasing slightly after heavy rains over the weekend, also a bullish factor.

Heavy rains in the early summer months have filled up Nordic reservoirs to levels above the long-term median in the hydro power reliant region.

"We might see the spot price at or below 10 euros during the whole of August. As long as it keeps pouring down, we will see a low spot," a Sweden-based trader said. "And that affects the front-quarter contract."

FORWARD PRICES

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 36.35 euros per MWh at 0800 GMT, down 35 euro cents from Monday, when it dropped by almost 2 euros.

The contract was heading lower despite a slightly drier weather forecast on Tuesday morning.

"The forecast is not dry enough to move the price, and we are going to have a lot of precipitation at the end of July," one trader said.

Sweden's meteorological and hydrological institute forecast showed heavy rains in southwestern Scandinavia on Saturday, which are expected to exceed normal precipitation levels by 300 percent.

Precipitation was forecast to remain 150-180 percent above normal in the next 6-10 days in Scandinavia.

The baseload contract for delivery in 2013 was almost unchanged from Monday and trading at 36.60 euros a MWh, with little support from crude oil or carbon, while the equivalent German contract fell to its lowest since June 18 on Monday.

The benchmark December 2012 carbon allowance contract traded above 7 euros on Tuesday morning, almost unchanged from Monday.

Brent crude climbed above $104 per barrel on Tuesday morning on brighter prospects for China's economy, though fears of a Spanish bailout curbed gains. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)