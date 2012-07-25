* Forward power contracts trade flat on lack of news

* Traders await EC decision on carbon market curbs

OSLO, July 25 Nordic spot power prices are expected to firm on higher consumption as temperatures drop and exports to continental Europe rise, analysts said on Wednesday.

The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Wednesday, was expected to rise to 8.4 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for Thursday delivery, from 7.9 euros the previous day.

"Cooler weather and higher consumption in combination with an expected increase in exports to the continent is slightly offset by an increase in wind power output," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Temperatures were forecast to drop about 1.3 degrees Celsius, while consumption was seen rising by 400 MW to 34,100 MW on Thursday.

FORWARD PRICES

Further out on the curve, prices were almost unchanged during thin, summer trading.

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was flat at 36.50 euros ($44.11) per MWh at 0845 GMT.

"There is not much news to trade today. The weather looks the same, while the oil and carbon prices have provided little support," a Norway-based trader said.

Brent crude traded at $103.60 a barrel on Wednesday morning, also flat from Tuesday.

The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 eased by 10 euro cents to 36.75 euros a MWh.

The equivalent German contract was unchanged at 47.75 euros ($58) a megawatt hour in the OTC market, the lowest since late June.

Traders said the market was waiting for the European Commission to publish a plan to bolster the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) by reducing a massive burden of surplus allowances.

"Carbon prices could jump briefly if the plan convincingly cuts CO2 permit supplies," one trader said.

The benchmark December 2012 carbon allowance contract traded at around 7.3 euros on Wednesday morning, slightly up from Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)