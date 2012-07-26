* Spot price for Friday seen at 7.9 euros/MWh vs 8.1 euros
* Forwards ease further on wet weather
OSLO, July 26 Nordic spot power prices are
expected to fall on lower consumption and higher nuclear power
output, analysts said on Thursday.
The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Thursday, was
expected to drop to 7.9 euros ($9.58) per megawatt-hour (MWh)
for Friday delivery from 8.1 euros a day earlier, Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon said.
Sweden's 996-megawatt Forsmark-2 nuclear reactor was
expected to increase output to 800 MW on Friday from 480 MW,
boosting market supply, the Nordic power exchange said.
Even as supply rises, consumption was set to fall by 340 MW
to 33,700 MW on Friday, analysts said.
However, lower wind output may provide support for the
market as the combined wind power in Sweden and Denmark was
expected to fall by 200 MW to 670 MW on Friday.
"Wind power output is virtually zero in Denmark and Sweden
during the first half of the day," an analyst at Point Carbon
said.
One trader said the spot price could remain below 10 euros
until the end of summer holiday season in mid-August, if the
weather does not turn drier.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a
bearish price signal.
FORWARD PRICES
Further out on the curve, prices eased on rainy weather,
which continued to fill water reservoirs in hydro-dependent
region.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery traded down by 20 euro cents at 36.65 euros
a MWh at 0800 GMT.
"The market is down because we still have very wet weather,
and low spot prices," a Norway-based trader said. "The hydro
balance is very good, and there is a lot of snow in the
mountains," he added.
The average fill level in Norwegian hydro power reservoirs
rose to 82 percent last week, while Swedish reservoirs were
filled by an average of nearly 86 percent, well above the levels
recorded last year.
The Swedish meteorological and hydrological institute said
an area of low pressure was expected to establish over
Scandinavia during the next 6-10 days, with precipitation 180
percent above normal.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013
eased by 20 euro cents to 36.50 euros a MWh, in step
with falling carbon prices.
Benchmark EU carbon contract fell below 7 euros on
Wednesday after the European Commission's plan on curbing
oversupplied market failed to produce firm
numbers.
The contract was trading at 6.7 euros at 0815 GMT.
Brent crude remained steady at $103.80 a barrel on
Thursday morning.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)