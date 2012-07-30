* Spot price for Tuesday seen edging down to 10.1 euros/MWh

* Front-quarter prices down on rain levels well above normal

OSLO, July 30 Nordic spot power prices were expected to fall due to higher output of nuclear and wind power after rising above 10 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for first time since July 14 on Monday, analysts said.

The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Monday, was expected to drop to 10.1 euros ($12.49) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for Tuesday from 10.4 euros on Monday, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

"There will be more supply from wind and potentially from nuclear power on Tuesday, but this is going to be partly offset by higher consumption," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

The combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation was expected to increase by an hourly average of 560 MW to 1,490 MW on Tuesday, according to Hirlam forecast.

Also adding to the bearish outlook, Sweden's nuclear power plants were boosting supply this week, with the 638 MW Oskarshamn-2 reactor seen back online by Monday evening.

The spot price for Monday came in higher than expected as hydro producers lifted prices, but continuing wet weather could stop the upward trend, analysts said.

"I don't know if spot prices can remain above 10 euros. It all depends on the weather. So far, it's still very wet," one trader said.

FORWARD PRICES

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 36.70 euros a MWh at 0930 GMT, down 35 euro cents from Friday.

"The contract is down on the wet weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said.

The latest weather forecast showed precipitation levels for the next 15 days to be 4.2 TWh above normal levels.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a bearish price signal.

The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 was trading at 36.80 euros a MWh, down 15 euro cents from Friday's close.

Brent crude futures, which have an impact on front-year contract, fell 36 cents to $106.11 per barrel by 0930 GMT. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, William Hardy, editing by Jane Baird)