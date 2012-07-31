* System price for Wed seen at 11.1 euros/MWh
* Benchmark front-quarter contract firms
OSLO, July 31 Nordic power prices were expected
to rise with spot prices, supported by lower wind output and
forward prices lifted by drier weather forecasts affecting hydro
power, analysts said on Tuesday.
The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Tuesday, was
expected to firm to 11.1 euros ($13.59) a megawatt-hour (MWh)
for Wednesday from 10.3 euros on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon said.
"The expected lower wind power output is a bullish factor,
but a likely increase in hydro and nuclear power output is
partly offsetting that," a Point Carbon analyst said.
Combined Danish and Swedish wind power generation was
forecast to halve to 830 MW on Wednesday.
The restart of Sweden's 638 MW Oskarshamn-2 reactor planned
for Monday was delayed till Wednesday due to problems with one
of the control rods.
Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor is also expected
to be back online on Wednesday.
Both reactors were seen reaching their full capacity within
36 hours from the restart.
Sweden's state-owned energy group Vattenfall said
it has filed an application with authorities to have an option
replace one or two of its existing nuclear reactors with new
ones, if profitable.
Sweden voted to phase out nuclear power in 1980 referendum,
but the parliament decided in 2011 to allow replacing its ageing
reactors.
FURTHER ON THE CURVE
Nordic forward power prices rose on Tuesday morning,
supported by drier weather outlook after being dragged down by
weeks of rainy weather.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery was trading at 37.10 euros a MWh at 0830
GMT, up 30 euro cents from Monday.
"We have a bit drier weather forecast, and European carbon
prices are slightly up, so I'm not surprised to see an uptick in
forward prices, though the volumes traded are very low," a
Sweden-based trader said.
The front-month contract which fell to its historic
lows of 16 euros a MWh last Friday, was up by 10 euro cents to
17.20 euros a MWh.
"The latest EC operational forecast is slightly drier, and
we might have less rain around the weekend, but there is still a
huge uncertainty regarding the precipitation," the analyst at
Point Carbon said.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a
bullish price signal.
On the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 25 euro cents
to 36.95 euros a MWh, in step with rising EU carbon permits
, which recovered from a five-week low on Monday.
Brent crude, which also has an impact on long-term power
contracts, slipped under $106 per barrel on Tuesday morning on
concerns that any fresh stimulus measures from the U.S. and
Europe might not be enough to revive their economies.
Brent futures traded at $105.6 per barrel by 0830
GMT.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)