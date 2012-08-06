* Spot price for Tuesday seen at 11.3 euros/MWh vs 12.1 euros

* Hydro balance to start decreasing due to drier weather

OSLO, Aug 6 Nordic power futures rose on Monday on forecasts for drier weather, even as increased wind power output weighed on the spot price, analysts said.

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 55 euro cents to 39.00 euros ($48.13) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT.

"A much drier weather forecast is the main reason for the rise in front-quarter contract, while year-ahead prices follow the German market, which was a bit up," a Sweden-based portfolio manager said.

The latest weather forecast showed precipitation levels for the next 10 days to come about 2 terrawatt-hours (TWh) below normal after weeks of rain filling water reservoirs above long-term average.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected a hydro balance, which includes the existing water reserves and expected downfall, to start decreasing on Wednesday.

The balance was expected to fall to about 17 TWh above normal levels within two weeks from 21 TWh, they added.

At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 21 euro cents to 38.40 euros a MWh, the highest level since July 2.

Brent crude dropped to $108.56 a barrel on Monday from 10-week high last Friday as a recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit.

Nordic average day-ahead price for Tuesday was expected to settle at 11.3 euros a MWh on Nord Pool Spot power exchange later on Monday, the Point Carbon said.

Analysts said the system price was to fall from Monday's 12.1 euros due to combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden rising by 1,600 MW to an hourly average of 2,500 MW on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)