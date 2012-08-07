* Year-ahead contract rise to highest levels since May

* Spot price for Wednesday seen at 11.1 euros/MWh vs 10.7 euros

OSLO, Aug 7 Nordic power futures rose on Tuesday morning on drier weather forecasts in the hydropower dependent region, as well as on rising oil prices, traders said.

The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 80 euro cents to 39.25 euros ($48.72) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0730 GMT.

"The drier weather forecast today is supporting the contract, while stronger oil and carbon prices moved up the year-ahead contract," a Sweden-based trader said.

Mostly dry and warm weather was expected to dominate over Scandinavia in the next 6-10 days, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said.

The latest weather forecast showed precipitation levels for the next 10 days to come 2.8 terrawatt-hours (TWh) below normal.

The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bullish price signal.

At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 35 euro cents to 38.45 euros a MWh, its highest level since May 3.

Brent crude rose above $110 a barrel on Tuesday, on hopes that Europe would take further action to tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions also supported prices.

In the EU carbon market, the benchmark emissions allowance edged up by almost one percent to 7.27 euros at 0755 GMT.

SPOT PRICE

Nordic average day-ahead price for Wednesday was expected to settle at 11.1 euros a MWh on the Nord Pool Spot power exchange later on Tuesday, up from 10.7 euros on Tuesday, on the back of higher consumption and higher exports to Germany, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

"I think the spot price would also follow the week-ahead contract which was up by 1.70 euro this morning, a Point Carbon analyst said.

However, water reservoir levels in Norway and Sweden were approaching 90 percent of full, and creating uncertainty about hydro producers possibility to lift prices, he added. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)