* Drier weather ahead, though hydro inflows still above
normal
* Spot price for Thursday seen at 14.6 euros/MWh vs 12.2
euros
OSLO, Aug 8 Nordic forward power prices
retreated on Wednesday morning as investors cashed in on profits
after hefty gains since the beginning of the week on drier
weather outlook.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) fell by 25 euro cents to 39.40 euros a megawatt-hour
(MWh) from Tuesday after gaining 1.2 euros since the start of
the week.
"Some people took the opportunity to sell as the contract
was already priced very high," one Norway-based trader said.
Another trader added that prices could rise again if dry
weather continues, but hydro inflows still remained strong.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a
bullish price signal, but weeks of rain filled water reservoirs
close to 90 percent of full.
Traders said drier weather had to last longer to have an
impact on prices.
"If drier weather lasts less than a week, it doesn't really
matter," one trader said.
The precipitation levels for the next 10 days was expected
to come between 2.9 and 3.5 terrawatt-hours (TWh) below normal,
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Hydro inflows from rain and melting snow were forecast to
fall by 1,100 MW on Thursday, but were still to come 15,560 MW
above normal, Point Carbon data showed.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 was little changed at
38.85 euros a MWh, after rising to its highest level since
end-April on Tuesday.
The contract found little support from fuel and carbon
markets as Brent crude edged lower towards $111, while
the benchmark European emissions allowance was also
down.
SPOT PRICE
Nordic average day-ahead price for Thursday was expected to
rise to 14.6 euros a MWh on the Nord Pool Spot power exchange
later on Wednesday, up from 12.2 euros on Wednesday, analysts at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
"Considerably lower wind power output and drier weather
forecast for the next 10-15 days will move price up," a Point
Carbon analyst said.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is forecast
to fall by an 1,640 MW to an hourly average of 1,520 MW, the
latest Hirlam forecast showed.
The consumption is expected to go up by 120 MW due to lower
temperatures, while hydro inflows were seen dropping by 1,100 MW
on Thursday.
The drop in hydro inflows from precipitation and snow melt
would give more bargaining power to hydro power producers, who
saw their water reservoirs filled close to 90 percent after
weeks of wet weather.
Some had to spill water without generating power to avoid
over flooding.
