* Spot price seen firming to 24.2 euros/MWh by Monday
* Two Swedish nuclear reactors to go offline
OSLO, Aug 10 Nordic prices for power delivery in
the fourth-quarter fell further on Friday morning as weather
forecasts failed to show a firm dry weather pattern.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) fell by 55 euro cents to 38.70 euros ($47.64) a
megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT from Thursday's close.
"The market this morning fell on a slightly wetter weather
forecast, but the downward trend was stopped by a slightly drier
forecast later," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said.
As water reservoirs of hydro power producers in Norway and
Sweden were close to 90 percent of full, the market has been
sensitive to any news about the change in precipitation.
The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50
percent of its electricity generation, and wet weather is a
bearish price signal.
The Swedish meteorological and hydrological institute said
it expected high pressure, which was to dominate Scandinavia
over the weekend, to be replaced by low pressure bringing more
rain, especially in southwest Norway later next week.
On the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 was unchanged at 38.75
euros a MWh.
SPOT PRICE
The Nordic average day-ahead price for Saturday was expected
to rise to 19.5 euros a MWh on the Nord Pool Spot power exchange
later on Friday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
The spot price is expected to firm further to 19.7 euros on
Sunday and 24.2 euros on Monday on lower supply from wind and
nuclear power from 19.3 euros on Friday.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was seen
down 570 MW to an hourly average of 380 MW on Saturday, and was
to remain at similar low on Sunday.
On Saturday, Sweden's 940-megawatt Ringhals-4 nuclear power
reactor was scheduled to start annual maintenance which is to
last till September 14.
Another Swedish reactor, 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3, is going
offline on Saturday midnight to replace a damaged fuel rod, and
the outage is expected to last until August 19, the plant said.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
