* Front-quarter prices highest since last Dec * Spot price seen firming to 26.1 euros/MWh OSLO, Aug 13 Nordic power prices for delivery in the fourth quarter rose to their highest levels since mid-December on Monday, lifted by a drier weather forecast and stronger spot prices. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) rose by almost a euro to 40.20 euros ($49.50) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT from Friday's close. "The market is up on drier weather forecast and stronger spot prices," a Norway-based trader said. Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said the weather turned drier over the weekend, and precipitation levels were forecast below normal levels over the next 10 days. That gave more leverage to producers in the Nordic region, which relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its energy needs. The average day-ahead price for the region, called the system price, was seen firming to 26.1 euros a MWh on Tuesday, up from 25.7 euros on Monday, analysts at Point Carbon said. The price for Tuesday was to settle at about 1030 GMT on Monday. "We have seen a huge increase in water values since Friday with an effect on the system price of about 5 euros a MWh," a Point Carbon analyst said. "As inflows are to fall further, we expect water values to rise by another 0.5 euros at least," he added. Heavy rains during the early summer months have filled Nordic reservoirs to levels above the long-term median, keeping prices low. On the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 firmed by 56 euro cents to 39.35 euros a MWh, the highest level since the end of April. Traders said the contract was lifted by stronger German power and crude oil prices. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year rose 20 cents from Friday to 49.70 euros a MWh, its highest level since May 4, in over-the-counter trading. Prices firmed after Brent oil hit a 3-month high, as Israel's comments on Iran's nuclear programme stoked worries about oil supply disruption. Brent crude was trading at $113.80 a barrel at 0900 GMT on Monday. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Nina Chestney)