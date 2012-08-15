* High water reserves pull prices down * Front-year power prices trail German contract * Spot price for Thursday expected up to 29 euros/MWh OSLO, Aug 15 Nordic forward power prices eased further on Wednesday morning in what traders said was a market correction from Monday's overreaction to drier weather. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery dropped by 35 euro cents to 39.95 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) by 1000 GMT from Monday's close. "We had a bit of an overreaction to dry weather forecasts on Monday," a Sweden-based trader said. "To me forecasts are quite neutral, and we can look forward to quite a normal period, both in respect to precipitation and temperatures," he added. The fourth-quarter baseload contract was as high as 40.95 euros a MWh earlier this week, but prices have now fallen back below 40 euros a MWh. "The hydro balance remains quite healthy and in that perspective prices seem to be too high," the trader said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its energy needs so high water reserves are a bearish market signal. Total hydro reserves available in the Nordic region, including estimated snow pack and soilwater, could produce 125.2 terrawatt-hours (TWh) according to the most recent data from late last week, equivalent to Norway's annual production. The reserves were 16.8 TWh above normal last week, compared to 3.3 TWh below normal a year ago. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 fell by 55 euro cents to 39.15 euros, trailing the equivalent German contract , which was down by 65 euro cents to 49.50 euros. Benchmark European carbon prices fell by almost 2 percent to 7.51 euros by 1007 GMT, while Brent crude remained steady above $114. SPOT PRICE The Nordic average day-ahead price for Wednesday was expected to rise to 29 euros a MWh, up from 27.4 euros on Tuesday on higher exports to Germany, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "The main price driver for tomorrow is going to be increased exports to the continent through Denmark, as German spot prices are expected to rise on lower renewable output," a Point Carbon analyst said. Exports from Denmark to Germany were expected to increase by about 1,100 MW on Wednesday, the maximum export capacity available, while Denmark was importing 1,600 MW from Germany on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Henning Gloystein and Nina Chestney)