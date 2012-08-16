* Coal prices fall as Colombian strike ends
* Nuclear regulators meeting in Brussels
* Higher German prices to lift Nordic spot prices
OSLO, Aug 16 Nordic base power prices for
delivery in the fourth quarter fell on Thursday due to softer
coal prices and an outlook for wetter weather, traders said.
The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload
(24 hours) delivery traded around 39.70 euros ($48.76) per
megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, down 40 euro cents from
Wednesday.
The contract has been falling since it reached a high of
40.95 euros/MWh on Monday.
"The market is probably continuing to fall on weaker coal
prices," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Prompt thermal coal prices fell more than $2 a tonne on
Wednesday to $93.50-$94 as the market expected Colombia's coal
exports to return to normal soon after a court ruled that a
railway strike there was illegal.
"Coal prices could be one of the reasons for the contract to
fall," a Sweden-based trader agreed, but added that wetter
weather outlook was also a factor.
The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI)
forecast a new low pressure in southwestern Scandinavia with
colder temperatures within next six to 10 days.
Water reservoir levels for hydropower generation in Norway
were up last week, while in Sweden they fell slightly from the
previous week, energy authorities said on
Wednesday.
Both Norway's and Sweden's reservoir levels are above last
year's levels and long-term median levels.
At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for
baseload power delivery in 2013 remained largely steady
at around 39 euros.
"The market is waiting for information from the nuclear
regulators meeting today," one trader said.
Nuclear regulators from across Europe are meeting in
Brussels today to examine cracks at a Belgian nuclear plant to
help establish what further action may be needed in reactors
constructed by the same company - now defunct - in other
countries.
Brent crude rose slightly to near a three-month high above
$116 on concerns over disruptions to supply from the Middle East
and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in the
world's top consumer, the United States.
SPOT PRICE
The Nordic average day-ahead price for Friday was expected
to firm to 31.3 euros a MWh on lower wind output, despite a fall
in consumption, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Spot prices rose over 30 euros/MWh on Thursday, the highest
since June 4.
"Lower wind power output during peak hours and 200 MW
increased export capacity through Sweden will keep prices up
despite lower continental prices and the weekend effect (of
lower demand)," a Point Carbon analyst said.
A power link between Sweden and Germany, the Baltic Cable,
is expected to return to its full capacity of 600 MW after
maintenance on Friday.
"Increased export capacity from Sweden should help to lift
prices towards the German spot price," the analyst added.
German day-ahead baseload prices settled at 51.45 euros per
MWh on Thursday, up from 41.48 euros the previous day.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Alison Birrane)