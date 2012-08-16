* Coal prices fall as Colombian strike ends * Nuclear regulators meeting in Brussels * Higher German prices to lift Nordic spot prices OSLO, Aug 16 Nordic base power prices for delivery in the fourth quarter fell on Thursday due to softer coal prices and an outlook for wetter weather, traders said. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded around 39.70 euros ($48.76) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, down 40 euro cents from Wednesday. The contract has been falling since it reached a high of 40.95 euros/MWh on Monday. "The market is probably continuing to fall on weaker coal prices," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Prompt thermal coal prices fell more than $2 a tonne on Wednesday to $93.50-$94 as the market expected Colombia's coal exports to return to normal soon after a court ruled that a railway strike there was illegal. "Coal prices could be one of the reasons for the contract to fall," a Sweden-based trader agreed, but added that wetter weather outlook was also a factor. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) forecast a new low pressure in southwestern Scandinavia with colder temperatures within next six to 10 days. Water reservoir levels for hydropower generation in Norway were up last week, while in Sweden they fell slightly from the previous week, energy authorities said on Wednesday. Both Norway's and Sweden's reservoir levels are above last year's levels and long-term median levels. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 remained largely steady at around 39 euros. "The market is waiting for information from the nuclear regulators meeting today," one trader said. Nuclear regulators from across Europe are meeting in Brussels today to examine cracks at a Belgian nuclear plant to help establish what further action may be needed in reactors constructed by the same company - now defunct - in other countries. Brent crude rose slightly to near a three-month high above $116 on concerns over disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in the world's top consumer, the United States. SPOT PRICE The Nordic average day-ahead price for Friday was expected to firm to 31.3 euros a MWh on lower wind output, despite a fall in consumption, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Spot prices rose over 30 euros/MWh on Thursday, the highest since June 4. "Lower wind power output during peak hours and 200 MW increased export capacity through Sweden will keep prices up despite lower continental prices and the weekend effect (of lower demand)," a Point Carbon analyst said. A power link between Sweden and Germany, the Baltic Cable, is expected to return to its full capacity of 600 MW after maintenance on Friday. "Increased export capacity from Sweden should help to lift prices towards the German spot price," the analyst added. German day-ahead baseload prices settled at 51.45 euros per MWh on Thursday, up from 41.48 euros the previous day. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Alison Birrane)