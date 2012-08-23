* Day-ahead price for Friday expected at 32.1 euros/MWh
* Wet weather for next few days, drier next week
LONDON, Aug 23 The Nordic average day-ahead
price for Friday is expected to rise to 32.1 euros ($40.02) a
megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 30.4 euros for Thursday, as wind
output is seen dropping sharply, analysts at Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon said.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was
forecast to fall by 1,520 MW to 720 MW on Friday.
"That could be partly offset by reduced export to Germany,
but with low wind and solar power output in Germany the price
should go up there as well," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysts said on Thursday.
Weather forecasters said they expected conditions in the
Nordic region to be unsettled and wetter in the next couple of
days with drier conditions possible after that.
"Atlantic lows will bring partly unsettled weather in the
next days but next week a high over the continent will extend
its range to the north partly affecting our area too,"
meteorologist Georg Mueller said.
The Nordic region relies for over 50 percent on hydro power
generation so changes in rainfall levels have big price impacts.
Further out on the curve front-quarter baseload contracts
briefly rose to a 2012 high of 40.90 pounds per MWh on Thursday
morning but then retreated to 40.65 euros a MWh by 0915 GMT.
Traders said the contract saw lots of sell offers once it
rose to a 2012 high.
"There is no fundamental reason for the price to rise to a
2012 high at the moment so the contract came under selling
pressure once it did," one power trader said.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)