* Spot price for Friday falls to 31.4 euros/MWh * Front-quarter lifted on drier weather outlook OSLO, Aug 30 Nordic spot electricity prices fell on expectations of lower consumption and higher nuclear power output on Friday. The average day-ahead price for Friday delivery fell to 31.4 euros ($39.34) a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 32.9 euros on Thursday. Consumption in the Nordic market was expected to fall by an average of 460 MW as the weekend kicks in, while Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor was expected to boost production by 465 MW as it ends a partial maintenance. Finland's 496 MW Loviisa-2 was back in operation on Thursday after it was shut down on Wednesday afternoon due to a glitch in its turbines. FORWARD PRICES Nordic forward power prices rebounded on Thursday after falling since Monday as weather forecasts showed less rain ahead in a hydro-dependent region. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50 percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation can substantially impact prices. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 30 cents to 38.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1130 GMT compared with the previous day. "The contract has got some support from a drier weather forecast. At this price level, you need more precipitation to move it lower," a Norway-based trader said. The latest outlook from the European centre for medium-range weather forecasts showed drier weather ahead, but precipitation levels still above normal by 2.6 terawatt-hours for the next ten days. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year rose by 15 cents to 38.50 euros a MWh. Brent crude rose over $113 a barrel before a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman that may indicate the prospects for more economic stimulus. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Cowell)