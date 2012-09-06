* Nordic spot for Friday lowest since Aug 11 * Wet weather keeps building hydro reserves OSLO, Sept 6 The Nordic spot power price plunged on Thursday, coming under pressure from healthy hydro inflows, higher wind output and lower consumptions, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Friday delivery fell by 3.23 euros to 21.27 euros a MWh on the Nordic power exchange, hitting its lowest levels since August 11. "The spot is down on higher wind output and lower consumption, while the improved hydro situation is resulting in lower water values," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The latest 15-day forecast showed 12.7 TWh of rain was expected in Norway and Sweden, 4 TWh above normal, though a bit less than expected seen Wednesday. Water reservoir levels for hydropower generation in Sweden were flat compared with the previous week, but continued to inch towards 90 percent in Norway, energy authorities said. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50 percent of its power generation, so changes in precipitation and hydro reserves are an important factor for price setting. The price for Friday also came under pressure from expectations that combined wind output in Denmark and Sweden was to rise to an hourly average of 2,280 MW, up by 240 MW from Thursday. At the same time, consumption was seen down by 510 MW to 38,500 MW as the weekend kicks off. "We are most likely to see the system price fall below 20 euros on the weekend," Point Carbon said. FORWARD PRICES The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was steady in early trading, but fell 14 cents to 36.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) after the system price was settlement at 1045 GMT. It was back to 36.80 euros a MWh an hour later. Traders said the market was looking for direction from the spot price, but it came in line of expectations. The day-ahead contract was last quoted at a bid-ask spread of 20.5 euros and 22.5 euros. "I expect the spot to fall from yesterday, because there is still a lot of water in the system," one Sweden-based trader said. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was steady at 37.90 euros a MWh ahead of results of from the European Central Bank meeting. Oil futures rose above $114 per barrel on Thursday, buoyed by expectations the ECB will manage to ease its debt crisis with a new programme of bond purchases. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)