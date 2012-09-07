* Spot price for Saturday falls less than expected * Hydro power producers seen regaining some control OSLO, Sept 7 Nordic forward power prices rose on Friday due to stronger crude oil and signs that hydro power producers were regaining control over prices of their output as falling reservoir water levels gave them greater scope to manoeuvre, traders said. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 45 cents to 37.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1230 GMT. Traders said the front-quarter contract firmed due to the spot price falling less than expected. "This could indicate that hydro power producers are gaining control of the water (reserves) and are able to increase water values," a Sweden-based trader said. "I expected the spot to fall to 17 euros today." The Nordic day-ahead power price for Saturday delivery fell to 17.96 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 21.3 euros for Friday. "Looking ahead, I think we might see the front-quarter prices rising to around 38 euros, while I feel we have a floor at 37 euros," the trader said. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year rose by 30 cents to 38.40 euros a MWh, in step with higher oil prices. Brent crude futures rose to $114 per barrel by 1230 GMT. HEALTHIER HYDRO BALANCE Over the week, Nordic spot prices plunged by more than 12 euros from 30.69 euros on Monday, as rainy weather kept hydro reservoirs filled close to 90 percent. To avoid overflooding, hydro producers were forced to generate power at low prices. Even though there were signs of hydro power plants regaining more flexibility in use of reservoirs, the spot was expected to remain around 20 euros a MWh, analysts said. "We expect spot prices to be around 20 euros a MWh next week due to stronger winds and healthy hydro balance," an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. "We also expect to have higher nuclear power production next week," he added. Sweden's 940-megawatt Ringhals-4 reactor is expected to restart after maintenance on Sept. 14 and Finland's 496 MW Loviisa-1 reactor on Sept. 16, boosting supply. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Anthony Barker)