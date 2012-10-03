* Nordic spot price for Thursday rise to 32.6 euros/MWh * Front-quarter helped by stronger than expected spot OSLO, Oct 3 Nordic spot power price rose on higher exports to Germany and lower supply from wind power while consumption was expected to increase as temperatures head down, analysts said. The Nordic average day-ahead power price for Thursday's delivery was set at 32.6 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) on the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot. The price rose from 29.1 euros for Wednesday's delivery as exports were expected to surge by about 2,000 MW after dropping to almost zero due to a national holiday in Germany, analysts at Point Carbon said. Combined wind output in Denmark and Sweden was seen to fall by 600 MW from Wednesday to Thursday, while consumption was set to increase by 500 MW due to colder weather. The day ahead-contract in the financial market was last traded at 31 euros a MWh. FORWARD PRICES The contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the first quarter traded up by 25 cents to 41.60 euros a MWh by 1100 GMT, after the spot price came in. "The higher than expected spot price helped to lift the front-quarter prices," a Point Carbon analyst said. The fronter-quarter contract traded below Tuesday's close before the spot price settlement as weather forecasts did not show drier weather trend. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more than 50 percent of its power generation, and changes in precipitation is an important factor in setting prices. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was almost unchanged at 37.30 euros a MWh, and turnover was very low. Both European carbon and coal prices continued to fall with coal API2 2013 futures, trading down 40 cents to $96.15 a tonne. Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, as weak data from Europe and China dimmed the outlook for demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to the gloom. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)