* Nordic spot price for Tues seen at 33.4 euros/MWh
* Drier and colder weather supports front-quarter prices
OSLO, Oct 8 Nordic spot power prices were
expected to rise on higher exports to Germany and colder weather
boosting consumption, analysts said on Friday.
The Nordic average day-ahead power price for
Tuesday delivery was seen to gain to 33.4 euros per
megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with 31.2 euros on Friday,
analysts at Point Carbon said.
"Increase in exports to Germany, higher consumption and
falling hydro inflows are bullish factors, while stronger wind
power output is to hold back Nordic prices," a Point Carbon
analyst said.
Consumption in Norway, Sweden and Finland is expected to
rise by 960 MW to 43,400 MW as temperatures were forecast to
drop by 1.8 degrees Celsius.
The analyst said that he expected exports to Germany to rise
and that he saw the German spot price for Tuesday firming to 46
euros per MWh, from 41.1 euros on Monday.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was
forecast to firm by an hourly average of 810 MW to 3,140 MW on
Tuesday, a bearish factor.
FORWARD PRICES
The contract for baseload (24 hours) power delivery in the
first quarter rose by 70 cents to 42.70 euros per MWh
by 0900 GMT, compared with Friday's close, gaining on the
weather forecast.
"The weather forecast for the Nordic region is pretty
bullish. We have a high pressure building from the north and
cold spreading over the area," a Sweden-based trader said.
The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric power for more
than 50 percent of its power generation, and change in
precipitation is an important factor in setting prices.
Colder weather also boosts consumption because many
households use electricity for heating.
The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year
was up by 30 cents to 38.15 euros per MWh, though
traders said the rise was restricted by falling fuel markets.
Coal API2 2013 futures fell by 75 cents to
$96.75 a tonne, while Brent crude slipped below $111 a barrel on
Monday morning on concern that a fragile global economy could
curb oil demand.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Goodman)