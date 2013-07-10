* Latest forecasts confirm more rain next week

* Spot price for Thursday seen at 32.70 euros/MWh

OSLO, July 10 Nordic front-quarter base power prices eased slightly on Wednesday morning as the hydropower-dependent region was set to see more rain next week.

The fourth-quarter contract traded 10 cents lower on the day at 36.60 euros ($46.80) a megwatt-hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT, which was down by a euro from Friday.

"The new (forecast) run brings no major changes, with northern Europe getting wetter and cooler from the weekend onwards. Precipitation amounts partly above normal, especially in the west," meteorologist Georg Muller said.

Precipitation is expected to exceed normal levels by 2.4 terawatt-hours (TWh) for the next 15 days, data from Point Carbon showed.

The Nordic market gets about half its electricity from hydropower plants. Prices tend to fall on wetter weather, which boosts the supply.

Point Carbon's fair value for the front-quarter contract was slightly below 35 euros a MWh, based on updated weather forecasts and fuel prices.

Further out on the curve, front-year prices were down by 15 cents at 34.60 euros a MWh, in step with lower coal prices.

The equivalent German contract was trading 13 cents lower at 37.70 euros a MWh.

Given that the Nordic region is dominated by hydropower production, which has close to zero marginal production costs, prices are normally set by coal power in Europe.

Coal API2 year-ahead futures were down 40 cents at $85.90 a tonne, while European carbon price, another important element of coal power costs, was steady at 4.16 euros a tonne.

SPOT PRICE

The Nordic day-ahead power contract in the financial market last traded at 32.50 euros a MWh, 17 cents off the previous day.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected day-ahead power prices for physical delivery on Thursday to be set at 32.70 euros a MWh at an auction on the Nordic power exchange, up from 30.94 euros for Wednesday.

"We expect the system price to firm on account of lower wind power output and slightly increased consumption," said Agnieszka Wasylewicz, a power market analyst at Point Carbon.

Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was seen falling by 2,340 MW to 1,640 MW on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)