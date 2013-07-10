* Latest forecasts confirm more rain next week
* Spot price for Thursday seen at 32.70 euros/MWh
OSLO, July 10 Nordic front-quarter base power
prices eased slightly on Wednesday morning as the
hydropower-dependent region was set to see more rain next week.
The fourth-quarter contract traded 10 cents lower
on the day at 36.60 euros ($46.80) a megwatt-hour (MWh) by 0930
GMT, which was down by a euro from Friday.
"The new (forecast) run brings no major changes, with
northern Europe getting wetter and cooler from the weekend
onwards. Precipitation amounts partly above normal, especially
in the west," meteorologist Georg Muller said.
Precipitation is expected to exceed normal levels by 2.4
terawatt-hours (TWh) for the next 15 days, data from Point
Carbon showed.
The Nordic market gets about half its electricity from
hydropower plants. Prices tend to fall on wetter weather, which
boosts the supply.
Point Carbon's fair value for the front-quarter contract was
slightly below 35 euros a MWh, based on updated weather
forecasts and fuel prices.
Further out on the curve, front-year prices were
down by 15 cents at 34.60 euros a MWh, in step with lower coal
prices.
The equivalent German contract was trading 13
cents lower at 37.70 euros a MWh.
Given that the Nordic region is dominated by hydropower
production, which has close to zero marginal production costs,
prices are normally set by coal power in Europe.
Coal API2 year-ahead futures were down 40 cents
at $85.90 a tonne, while European carbon price,
another important element of coal power costs, was steady at
4.16 euros a tonne.
SPOT PRICE
The Nordic day-ahead power contract in the financial market
last traded at 32.50 euros a MWh, 17 cents off the previous day.
Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected
day-ahead power prices for physical delivery on Thursday
to be set at 32.70 euros a MWh at an auction on
the Nordic power exchange, up from 30.94 euros for Wednesday.
"We expect the system price to firm on account of lower wind
power output and slightly increased consumption," said Agnieszka
Wasylewicz, a power market analyst at Point Carbon.
Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was seen
falling by 2,340 MW to 1,640 MW on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)