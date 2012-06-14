* Oskarshamn-3 nuclear unit output drops to 160 MW

* Nordic week-ahead power prices rise on the news (Adds quotes, power price)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, June 14 Output from the biggest Nordic nuclear power reactor, Oskarshamn-3, dropped more than expected during a planned test on Thursday, the plant said.

The plant on the eastern coast of Sweden said its output was reduced to 160 megawatts on Thursday afternoon, down from 1,400 MW before the planned test.

It had said in a previous message that the output was expected to drop to 1,000 MW during the test.

"Unfortunately, we had a partial scram today, but we are ramping up now," Magnus Antonsson, production manager at the unit told Reuters, referring to an emergency shutdown of the nuclear reactor.

Nordic baseload power prices for delivery next week rose 20 euro cents to 22.90 euros per megawatt-hour in afternoon trading from Wednesday's close.

"The increase is due to the outage at the Swedish reactor, and there is uncertainty of how soon it can be back," an Oslo-based power trader said.

The plant's operator said that the facility would increase power slowly, but could not provide any timetable yet.

"I don't know how much it can take to get back (to full power), but it's definitely a question of days, not weeks," Antonsson said.

German utility E.ON owns 54.5 percent and Finnish utility Fortum the rest of the plant. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)