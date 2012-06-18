* Lithuania becomes separate price area of Nord Pool Spot
* Will remain isolated until neighboring Latvia joins
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, June 18 The European Nord Pool Spot power
exchange took over Lithuania's domestic electricity trading
platform on Monday as the country prepares to eventually join
the Nordic power region and trade across borders.
In an agreement between Nord Pool and Lithuania's grid
operator, the country has became a separate bidding area on the
exchange. As long as it remains an isolated trading area, its
prices will have no impact on the Nordic system price, which
includes Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Estonian
prices, the exchange said.
"It has always been the long-term goal to integrate the
Baltics into the Nordic power market, and we are pleased to
launch the Lithuania bidding area," Stina Johansen, a
spokeswoman for Nord Pool Spot said.
"We hope this will increase transparency, as all market
participants have to follow the same rules as in the Nordic
countries," she added.
Estonia, the northernmost Baltic state, joined Nord Pool
Spot in 2010 after installing a 350 megawatt sub-sea power
connection to Finland.
Latvia, which has connections to Estonia, also plans to join
soon, although there is yet no set date. Lithuania has power
connections to Latvia.
"When Latvia becomes a part of Nord Pool Spot area,
Lithuania will become fully integrated through Latvia," Johansen
said, but added she could not give a timetable for that.
With Poland also planning to join, the Nordic power region
could soon become Europe's biggest power market next to the
coupled market region of Germany, France and the Benelux
countries, known as the Central West European electricity market
region.
Lithuania is the biggest of the three Baltic states, which
left the former Soviet Union in the early 1990s and joined the
European Union in 2004.
While Estonia is self-reliant on power generation from local
oil shale, and Latvia has to import some, Lithuania imported 65
percent of power in 2011. That made it the most dependent on
power imports, mostly from Russia.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Jane Baird)