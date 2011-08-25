(Adds Novo Nordisk)
HELSINKI Aug 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)
The Danish insulin maker could be looking at annual sales of
up to 50 billion Danish crowns ($9.7 billion) if it manages to
use diabetes drug Victoza as an obesity treatment, business
daily Borsen reported on Thursday.
SEADRILL
The Norwegian oil driller Seadrill will report its
second-quarter earnings early on Thursday. It is expected to
report an operating profit of $446 million, up from $383 million
a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.
GOLDEN OCEAN
The dry bulk shipping company is seen reporting a
second-quarter operating profit of $20 million dollars on
Thursday, down 39 percent from a year ago, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
PROSAFE SE
Norwegian oilfield services group Prosafe SE is reporting
its second-quarter earnings on Thursday at 0630 GMT. It is
expected to report a 25 percent fall in operating profit to $60
million, a Reuters poll found on Friday.
