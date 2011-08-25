(Adds Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI Aug 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

The Danish insulin maker could be looking at annual sales of up to 50 billion Danish crowns ($9.7 billion) if it manages to use diabetes drug Victoza as an obesity treatment, business daily Borsen reported on Thursday.

SEADRILL

The Norwegian oil driller Seadrill will report its second-quarter earnings early on Thursday. It is expected to report an operating profit of $446 million, up from $383 million a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

GOLDEN OCEAN

The dry bulk shipping company is seen reporting a second-quarter operating profit of $20 million dollars on Thursday, down 39 percent from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

PROSAFE SE

Norwegian oilfield services group Prosafe SE is reporting its second-quarter earnings on Thursday at 0630 GMT. It is expected to report a 25 percent fall in operating profit to $60 million, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom)