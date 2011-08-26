STOCKHOLM Aug 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SECURITAS (SECUb.ST)

The security firm, trading at historic lows this month, is ripe to be bought up, business daily Dagens Industri wrote in an analysis. It picked Securitas' two biggest owners - Gustaf Douglas and Melker Schorling, as best placed to make such a move. Together, the two investors hold over 40 percent of the voting rights in Securitas.

Dagens Industri said Securitas' low current valuation, good cash flow and healthy dividend made it an attractive candidate for private e quity firms.

"If they (Douglas and Schorling) don't take Securitas, it is not impossible someone else will," the paper quoted an unnamed banking source saying.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)