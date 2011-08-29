HELSINKI Aug 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNB NOR < DNBNOR.OL >

Norways biggest bank is "rock solid" and has good access to finances on the international money markets, Chairman Anne Carine Tanum said in an interview with daily Aftenposten on Monday.

She said that while she doesn't think there will be a new financial crisis like the one in 2008, it will take time before there is growth in the global economy, and she is worried about debt levels in certain European countries as well as in the U.S.

Tanum's own bank however stands on firm ground, she said.

"DnB NOR stands stronger than ever. We are much stronger than in 2008."

For more on the company, double click on [ DNBNOR.OL ]

BOLIDEN < BOL.ST >

The Swedish mining and smelting firm's customers have not yet been hit by the debt crisis in Europe, but the company is preparing for tougher times.

"The big question for our development is what happens in China," the paper reported CEO Lennart Evrell saying. "Metal prices are decided by global demand and supply, and if growth in China continues, I think that that can hold up metals prices despite weaker demand in Europe and the United States."

For more on the company, double click on [ BOL.ST ]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Helsinki Newsroom)