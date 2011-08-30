UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
HELSINKI Aug 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VOLVO < VOLVb.ST >
The Swedish truckmaker posts July truck deliveries at 0630 GMT.
For more on the company, double-click on [ VOLVb.ST ]
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
BRASILIA, Feb 8 Brazil's argument in a trade dispute with Canada will be helped by a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that European nations had provided unfair subsidies to Airbus Group SE, a senior official at Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.