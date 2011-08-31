HELSINKI Aug 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

UPM-KYMMENE , STORA ENSO , M-REAL , SCA (SCAb.ST), NORSKE SKOG , HOLMEN (HOLMb.ST)

Finnish paper maker UPM said it plans to cut 1.3 million tonnes of European paper capacity, more than analysts had expected, to balance the struggling paper markets.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is turning to Brazil for future growth as mature European and U.S. markets disappoint, business daily Borsen said. The country is ready to invest in 12,000 Megawatt wind turbines before 2020, Borsen said.

