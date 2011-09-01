HELSINKI, Sept 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SWEDISH AUTOMOBILE, SAAB

The two Chinese companies that have agreed to buy a stake in Saab have agreed to guarantee a loan to the company, daily Dagens Nyheter wrote on Thursday, quoting unnamed sources.

The paper said the decision by Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. and Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd had been motivated by Chinese authorities easing the process for the two to take stakes in Saab. The chance of quick decision by the authorities and therefore of Saab getting new money, has risen, one source said.

Late on Wednesday, Saab parent Swedish Automobile reported a first-half operating loss of 201.5 million euros ($290.1 million) and warned it could lose the battle to stay afloat.

For a full story on the earnings, double click on

For more on the company, double click on

AMER SPORTS

The Finnish sports equipment maker is holding capital markets day. The firm repeated its long-term targets of annual sales growth of five percent and operating profit of at least 10 percent of net sales.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)