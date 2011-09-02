HELSINKI, Sept 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

HUHTAMAKI

The Finnish consumer packaging maker acquired Paris Packaging, a maker of specialty folding cartons in U.S., the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The price of the acquired business was 22.8 million euros ($32,5 million).

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.695 Euros) ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)