Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
HELSINKI, Sept 2
HUHTAMAKI
The Finnish consumer packaging maker acquired Paris Packaging, a maker of specialty folding cartons in U.S., the company said in a statement late on Thursday.
The price of the acquired business was 22.8 million euros ($32,5 million).
($1 = 0.695 Euros) ($1 = 0.702 Euros)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
