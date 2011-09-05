HELSINKI, Sept 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

ORKLA

The pizza-to-metals conglomerate may consider selling or separately list its aluminium business Sapa in two to three years' time, Norwegian financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Monday.

"Sapa is progressing but is still experiencing a weak economic cycle," chief executive Bjoern Wiggen was quoted as saying. "When the economic cycle improves, we will make a strategic assessment and see whether we will do something, such as listing the company."

Board Chairman Stein Erik Hagen said the board would discuss the matter.

