(Adds DNO, Securitas, Volvo, oil tanker operators)

HELSINKI, Sept 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil company said on Monday its board of directors had approved the acquisition of RAK Petroleum of the United Arab Emirates.

It said the transaction, wich is to be paid in DNO shares, values the company at 9.50 Norwegian crowns ($1.760) per share,

When the the deal was first announced on July 4, DNO said the transaction would see DNO issue new shares in a price range of 8.25 to 10 crowns.

DNO is to present the deal on a press conference at 0800 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

SECURITAS (SECUb.ST)

Stanley Black & Decker said late on Friday it has 94.4 percent of shares in Niscayah, for which Securitas has also made an offer. Stanley Black & Decker said all conditions for completion of its recommended cash offer for Niscayah had been satisfied and the offer would be completed.

For more on the company, double-click on [SECUb.ST]

VOLVO (VOLVb.ST)

Heavy trucks order intake in North America rose 68 percent year-on-year and 11 percent month-on-month in August to 20,800 trucks, preliminary figures from ACT Research showed, JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

For more on the company, double-click on [VOLVb.ST]

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO), TORM , FRONTLINE

Senior industry figures believe at least one leading oil tanker operator is likely to go into insolvency as a result of oversupply and low tanker rates, the Financial Times said on Monday. Charter rates have fallen well below vessel operating expenses and way below what the vessels need to break even, the Financial Times said.

For more on the company, double click on [MAERSKb.CO]

ORKLA

The pizza-to-metals conglomerate may consider selling or separately list its aluminium business Sapa in two to three years' time, Norwegian financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Monday.

"Sapa is progressing but is still experiencing a weak economic cycle," chief executive Bjoern Wiggen was quoted as saying. "When the economic cycle improves, we will make a strategic assessment and see whether we will do something, such as listing the company."

Board Chairman Stein Erik Hagen said the board would discuss the matter.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.398 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)