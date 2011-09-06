(Adds Boliden)

HELSINKI, Sept 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

BOLIDEN

The CEO of the Swedish copper and zinc miner and smelter said on Tuesday the company had noted signs of weaker demand in the past couple of weeks due to turmoil in the global economy.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The European debt crisis could hit the wind turbine sector hard when governments of countries with large debt are forced to cut their subsidies for the sector, Nordic Investment Bank said according to business daily Borsen.

DANSKE BANK , SYDBANK , JYSKE BANK

No bank should be seen as too big to fail, Denmark's Central Bank chief Nils Bernstein was quoted as saying in daily Berlingske.

Large banks must have a plan ready to outline how they would deal with financial problems, Bernstein said.

