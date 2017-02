HELSINKI, Sept 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAS

Pilots at Scandinavian Airlines' Finnish unit Blue1 started a seven-hour strike Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) to protest against the firm's plan to make a third of pilots redundant. The pilots will return to their jobs at 12 p.m. (0900 GMT).

Blue1 spokesman Tom Christides told public broadcaster YLE that so far three flights had been cancelled, but noted further cancellations were possible.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)