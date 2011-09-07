HELSINKI, Sept 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SAS
Pilots at Scandinavian Airlines' Finnish unit Blue1 started
a seven-hour strike Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) to
protest against the firm's plan to make a third of pilots
redundant. The pilots will return to their jobs at 12 p.m. (0900
GMT).
Blue1 spokesman Tom Christides told public broadcaster YLE
that so far three flights had been cancelled, but noted further
cancellations were possible.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)