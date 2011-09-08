HELSINKI, Sept 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELENOR

An Indian court's decision has cleared the way for a proposed rights issue to raise funds for its the Norwegian operator's Indian mobile phone unit Unitech Wireless.

Unitech Wireless had decided to launch a rights issue to meet funding requirements, but the process was halted after Indian real estate firm Unitech , which is Telenor's partner in the Indian venture, obtained a court's "stay order".

Telenor had appealed to lift the "stay order".

FINNAIR

The Finnish national carrier's traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 11.1 percent in August from a year ago. Passanger load factor for the month was 76.9 percent, down 1.5 percentage points year-on-year.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)