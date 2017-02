(Adds Cargotec)

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker plans to form a joint venture with China's Jiangsu Heavy Industries to strengthen its presence in the country, Cargotec's Chief Executive Mikael Makinen was quoted as saying in weekly paper Tekniikka & Talous.

Makinen said around 40 percent of Cargotec's sales come from growing Asian market, which is already as big market for it as its home Europe.

PANDORA

Pressure from the Danish jewellery maker on U.S. retailers to buy more of its jewellery than they can sell has caused anger, threatening sales in the market which accounts for 39 percent of total group sales, daily Berlingske reported.

