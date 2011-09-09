(Adds Cargotec)
CARGOTEC
The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker plans to form a
joint venture with China's Jiangsu Heavy Industries to
strengthen its presence in the country, Cargotec's Chief
Executive Mikael Makinen was quoted as saying in weekly paper
Tekniikka & Talous.
Makinen said around 40 percent of Cargotec's sales come from
growing Asian market, which is already as big market for it as
its home Europe.
PANDORA
Pressure from the Danish jewellery maker on U.S. retailers
to buy more of its jewellery than they can sell has caused
anger, threatening sales in the market which accounts for 39
percent of total group sales, daily Berlingske reported.
