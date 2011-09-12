HELSINKI, Sept 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO INTERNATIONAL

Oil exports on the main pipeline from Iraq's Kurdish region, where Norway's DNO has operations, were halted due to technical problems and "malpractice", the region's government said on Sunday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government said Iraq's North Oil Company had "serious technical difficulties" with its main export pipeline, which carries about 100,000 barrels of crude per day, and labelled "false" reports that exports had been deliberately suspended.

DNO's prize Tawke field in the Kurdish region currently produces 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

FLSMIDTH

Danish engineering group FLSmidth's chief executive said in financial daily Borsen the company is well prepared for competition from its Chinese rival Sinoma which last week said it was in talks in Europe and the United States for acquisitions of up to $1.5 billion each.

"We took strong counteraction in 2004 when Sinoma went international as expected. We made a clear strategy for how to tackle them and we have followed it since then, and it remains valid," CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told the newspaper.

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk accounts for such a large portion of the value of the Copenhagen bourse that the market is affected by a "Nokia syndrome," daily Jyllands-Posten said.

Novo's predominance has helped during the downturn, because it has outperformed the market by 9 percent this year. But its weight also creates a special single-company risk for investors looking to diversity by investing in Denmark, analysts said.

Analysts will be watching for news affecting Novo Nordisk from a conference of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Portugal this week.

