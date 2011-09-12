HELSINKI, Sept 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
DNO INTERNATIONAL
Oil exports on the main pipeline from Iraq's Kurdish region,
where Norway's DNO has operations, were halted due to technical
problems and "malpractice", the region's government said on
Sunday.
The Kurdistan Regional Government said Iraq's North Oil
Company had "serious technical difficulties" with its main
export pipeline, which carries about 100,000 barrels of crude
per day, and labelled "false" reports that exports had been
deliberately suspended.
DNO's prize Tawke field in the Kurdish region currently
produces 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
For more on the company, double click on
FLSMIDTH
Danish engineering group FLSmidth's chief executive said in
financial daily Borsen the company is well prepared for
competition from its Chinese rival Sinoma which last
week said it was in talks in Europe and the United States for
acquisitions of up to $1.5 billion each.
"We took strong counteraction in 2004 when Sinoma went
international as expected. We made a clear strategy for how to
tackle them and we have followed it since then, and it remains
valid," CEO Jorgen Huno Rasmussen told the newspaper.
For more on the company, double click on
NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk accounts for such a large
portion of the value of the Copenhagen bourse that the market is
affected by a "Nokia syndrome," daily Jyllands-Posten said.
Novo's predominance has helped during the downturn, because
it has outperformed the market by 9 percent this year. But its
weight also creates a special single-company risk for investors
looking to diversity by investing in Denmark, analysts said.
Analysts will be watching for news affecting Novo Nordisk
from a conference of the European Association for the Study of
Diabetes (EASD) in Portugal this week.
For more on the company, double click on [NOVOb.CO]
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)