HELSINKI, Sept 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAS

Plans for the Danish state to sell its 15 percent stake in the Scandinavian airline could be shelved if the socialist "Red block" wins the parliamentary elections on Thursday, according to a survey, daily Berlingske said.

TDC

The National IT and Telecom Agency could soon take action to force the telecoms group to lower its wholesale prices in the broadband market, daily Jyllands-Posten said. TDC holds a 60 percent share of the Danish broadband market, Jyllands-Posten said.

ORKLA

The Norwegian consumer goods and industrial group proposed to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5 per share in an announcement ahead of its Investor Day presentation on Wednesday in London.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms company will hold its capital markets day presentations on Tuesday, with analyst focus on its loss-making India mobile operations.

ERICSSON , NOKIA

Sievi Capital , a supplier to top Nordic telecom gear firms Ericsson and NSN, warned laet on Tuesday its second-half sales and profit would miss forecasts, mostly due to falling demand for telecoms products.

KESKO

The Finnish retailer and wholesaler said its sales rose 11.4 percent in August from the same month a year earlier.

