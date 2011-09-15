HELSINKI, Sept 15 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
SAS
Regional airline Flybe, which together with Finnish airline
Finnair has lauched Flybe Nordic, is planning to operate on 24
routes this winter, primarily in the Nordic region, daily
Jyllands-Posten said. The airline will thereby be intensifying
competition with SAS, Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, double click on
Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST)
The Swedish budget fashion group H&M reports flat sales at
established stores in August, easily topping forecasts for a
fall.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 7.1
percent in like-for-like sales with the forecasts ranging from
minus 10 to minus 5 percent.
Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 8
percent versus the poll average of a 2.3 percent rise. H&M sales
from comparable stores fell 6 percent in July.
For more on the company, double click on [HMb.ST]
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)