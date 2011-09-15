HELSINKI, Sept 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SAS

Regional airline Flybe, which together with Finnish airline Finnair has lauched Flybe Nordic, is planning to operate on 24 routes this winter, primarily in the Nordic region, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The airline will thereby be intensifying competition with SAS, Jyllands-Posten said.

Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST)

The Swedish budget fashion group H&M reports flat sales at established stores in August, easily topping forecasts for a fall.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 7.1 percent in like-for-like sales with the forecasts ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 percent.

Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 8 percent versus the poll average of a 2.3 percent rise. H&M sales from comparable stores fell 6 percent in July.

