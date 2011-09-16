HELSINKI, Sept 16 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TELIASONERA
The Nordic telecoms firms said late on Thursday it had
issued a 500 million euro ($692 million) Eurobond in a 10.5 year
deal maturing in March 2022, under its existing 10 billion euro
medium term note program.
The re-offer yield was set at 4.134 pct p.a equivalent to
Euro Mid-swaps + 142 basis points.
"We continue to use the Eurobond market for our long-term
corporate funding and we are happy to tap the market at such
good terms," said CFO Per-Arne Blomquist.
For more on the company, double click on
NOKIA
Shares in the Finnish phone maker could be under pressure as
the BlackBerry phone maker Research In Motion
on Thursday reported a steep drop in quarterly profit on limp
sales of its smartphones and tablets. Its shares fell almost 20
percent in the after-hours trade.
For more on the company, double click on
SANOMA
The Finnish-based media company which has reported a series
of M&A activity this year said it bought Latvia's second-largest
online news service Apollo.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.722 Euros)