HELSINKI, Sept 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

YARA

A court ruling in Australia opens the door for Pankaj and Radhika Oswal to reclaim control of Burrup Fertilisers in which Norway's Yara holds 35 percent, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia has ruled that the Oswal couple had the right to appoint three directors to the board of Australia's Burrup Fertilisers, which was placed into receivership by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group last year.

Mr Oswal said the ruling made it impossible Yara to develop a A$750 million ($771 million) technical ammonium nitrate plant.

SAS

Regional airline Flybe, which together with Finnish airline Finnair has lauched Flybe Nordic, is planning to operate on 24 routes this winter, primarily in the Nordic region, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The airline will thereby be intensifying competition with SAS, Jyllands-Posten said.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic telecoms firms said late on Thursday it had issued a 500 million euro ($692 million) Eurobond in a 10.5 year deal maturing in March 2022, under its existing 10 billion euro medium term note program.

The re-offer yield was set at 4.134 pct p.a equivalent to Euro Mid-swaps + 142 basis points.

"We continue to use the Eurobond market for our long-term corporate funding and we are happy to tap the market at such good terms," said CFO Per-Arne Blomquist.

NOKIA

Shares in the Finnish phone maker could be under pressure as the BlackBerry phone maker Research In Motion on Thursday reported a steep drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its smartphones and tablets. Its shares fell almost 20 percent in the after-hours trade.

SANOMA

The Finnish-based media company which has reported a series of M&A activity this year said it bought Latvia's second-largest online news service Apollo.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.722 Euros) ($1 = 0.972 Australian Dollars)