HELSINKI, Sept 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

PANDORA

Allan Leighton, the chairman of the Danish jewellery maker, said it would be easy to hide the behind soaring raw materials prices when explaining the troubles of the company, but that the company did not execute price increases of its products well, Financial Times said.

The jewellery maker lost two-thirds of its market value after a profit warning less than a year after its initial public offering after it pushed its prices up so that customers could no longer afford the charms, Financial Times said.

DANSKE BANK , JYSKE BANK , SYDBANK , NORDEA

Danish banks could have seen an end to falling loan write downs following the recent financial unrest and downgrade of growth prospects, daily Jyllands-Posten said. Falling loan losses have held a hand under the banks' reports, but could start falling again in the future, Jyllands-Posten said.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank's acquisition of two Irish banks in 2004 has resulted in a 34 billion Danish crowns ($6.3 billion) loss, business daily Borsen said. Without the acquisition of National Irish Bank and Northern Bank, the banks' share price could have been about 58 percent higher than it is today, Borsen said.

RAUTARUUKKI

One of steel maker Rautaruukki's blast furnaces at Raahe mill will return to normal production by the end of September after a renewal, the chief executive said in a Reuters interview.

CEO Sakari Tamminen also said the debt crisis was not hurting demand in the manufacturing industry so far.

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemical company with focus on water sees world water market worh $600 to $800 billion by 2035, its chief executive said in a Reuters interview.

Kemira sees huge opportunities in South America and Asia, which are experiencing rapid economic growth, climate change impacts, rising populations and stricter energy and water regulations.

"The problem is, the water is the wrong quality in the wrong place. Just 1 percent is available for industrial and society use," Kerminen said.

"If nothing is done, there will be a 40 percent gap between supply and demand by 2030."

METSO

Finnish engineering group said it has won a deal to supply a coated production line to a joint venture of International Paper and Sun Paper Group in China. The value of the order was not disclosed, but Metso said a typical value of this kind of a production line is 90-120 million euros ($124-$165 million).

