OUTOTEC , FLSMIDTH
Finnish mining technology firm Outotec said it raised its
sales guidance for 2011 based on strong order intake. The
company expects full-year sales to grow to about 1.35-1.45
billion euros, as it previously estimated sales to grow to
1.25-1.35 billion euros.
PANDORA
Allan Leighton, the chairman of the Danish jewellery maker,
said it would be easy to hide the behind soaring raw materials
prices when explaining the troubles of the company, but that the
company did not execute price increases of its products well,
Financial Times said.
The jewellery maker lost two-thirds of its market value
after a profit warning less than a year after its initial public
offering after it pushed its prices up so that customers could
no longer afford the charms, Financial Times said.
DANSKE BANK , JYSKE BANK , SYDBANK
, NORDEA
Danish banks could have seen an end to falling loan write
downs following the recent financial unrest and downgrade of
growth prospects, daily Jyllands-Posten said. Falling loan
losses have held a hand under the banks' reports, but could
start falling again in the future, Jyllands-Posten said.
DANSKE BANK
The Danish bank's acquisition of two Irish banks in 2004 has
resulted in a 34 billion Danish crowns ($6.3 billion) loss,
business daily Borsen said. Without the acquisition of National
Irish Bank and Northern Bank, the banks' share price could have
been about 58 percent higher than it is today, Borsen said.
RAUTARUUKKI
One of steel maker Rautaruukki's blast furnaces at Raahe
mill will return to normal production by the end of September
after a renewal, the chief executive said in a Reuters
interview.
CEO Sakari Tamminen also said the debt crisis was not
hurting demand in the manufacturing industry so far.
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemical company with focus on water sees world
water market worh $600 to $800 billion by 2035, its chief
executive said in a Reuters interview.
Kemira sees huge opportunities in South America and Asia,
which are experiencing rapid economic growth, climate change
impacts, rising populations and stricter energy and water
regulations.
"The problem is, the water is the wrong quality in the wrong
place. Just 1 percent is available for industrial and society
use," Kerminen said.
"If nothing is done, there will be a 40 percent gap between
supply and demand by 2030."
METSO
Finnish engineering group said it has won a deal to supply a
coated production line to a joint venture of International Paper
and Sun Paper Group in China. The value of the order was
not disclosed, but Metso said a typical value of this kind of a
production line is 90-120 million euros ($124-$165 million).
