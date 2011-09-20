HELSINKI, Sept 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner has started up its new renewable diesel plant in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and the production will be ramped up in stages.

The new plant, which can make renewable diesel from different types of vegetable oils and waste fats has a total capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year and it lifts Neste Oil's renewable fuel capacity to 2 million tonnes per year.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)