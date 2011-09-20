HELSINKI, Sept 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner has started up its new renewable diesel
plant in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and the production will be
ramped up in stages.
The new plant, which can make renewable diesel from
different types of vegetable oils and waste fats has a total
capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year and it lifts Neste Oil's
renewable fuel capacity to 2 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)