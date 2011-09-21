(Adds DNO)

HELSINKI/OSLO, Sept 21 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

DNO

The Norwegian oil firm said it had received a second payment for its oil exports from its prize Tawke field in northern Iraq from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

H&M (HMb.ST)

H&M competitor and Zara owner Inditex posted a forecast-beating 14 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday as aggressive overseas expansion compensated for tough times in mature markets.

Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, made 717 million euros ($983,080,593.413), compared to a Reuters forecast of 672 million. Sales grew 12 percent to 6.2 billion euros.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO), TORM , NORDEN

Denmark's prime minister-in-waiting Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her "Red bloc", which is working to form a new government after last week's election, will look at whether favourable tax rules for Danish shipping companies ought to be changed and made less attractive, business daily Borsen said.

OUTOKUMPU , KESKO , RAUTARUUKKI

Finland's supreme administrative court overruled appeals over a nuclear reactor project by Fennovoima, clearing the way for the nuclear power consortium to announce a new site.

Fennovoima, led by German utility E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Finnish subsidiary with shareholders including Outokumpu, Kesko and Rautaruukki, said it will announce the new site in a few weeks.

(Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)