BRIEF-SoCalGas to pay $8.5 mln for Aliso Canyon leak settlement with Calif. regulator
Feb 8 South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD):
HELSINKI/OSLO, Sept 21 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
DNO
The Norwegian oil firm said it had received a second payment for its oil exports from its prize Tawke field in northern Iraq from the Kurdistan Regional Government.
H&M (HMb.ST)
H&M competitor and Zara owner Inditex posted a forecast-beating 14 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday as aggressive overseas expansion compensated for tough times in mature markets.
Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, made 717 million euros ($983,080,593.413), compared to a Reuters forecast of 672 million. Sales grew 12 percent to 6.2 billion euros.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO), TORM , NORDEN
Denmark's prime minister-in-waiting Helle Thorning-Schmidt and her "Red bloc", which is working to form a new government after last week's election, will look at whether favourable tax rules for Danish shipping companies ought to be changed and made less attractive, business daily Borsen said.
OUTOKUMPU , KESKO , RAUTARUUKKI
Finland's supreme administrative court overruled appeals over a nuclear reactor project by Fennovoima, clearing the way for the nuclear power consortium to announce a new site.
Fennovoima, led by German utility E.ON's (EONGn.DE) Finnish subsidiary with shareholders including Outokumpu, Kesko and Rautaruukki, said it will announce the new site in a few weeks.
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 South Australia was hit by a short power outage late on Wednesday as searing heat led to a spike in electricity use, just months after a major blackout hit industry and forced a review of energy security in the renewables-dependent state.
PARIS, Feb 8 Part of Paris' metro underground train service was disrupted on Wednesday night because of an electrical fault that caused smoke at one of the stations, police in the French capital said.