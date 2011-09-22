(Adds Assa Abloy, Nokia, Telenor, Statoil)
HELSINKI, Sept 22 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
The Finnish mobile phone maker has appointed Henry Tirri as
new chief technology officer after the previous CTO Richard
Green left the firm.
Tirri will be based in Sunnyvale, California.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm said on Thursday it would
increase its future dividend payouts a head of a capital markets
day. It said the dividend would amount to 50 to 80 percent of
normalised annual net income, against a previous target of 40 to
60 percent.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil firm has made a small, uncommercial oil
discovery in the North Sea some 12 kilometres away from an oil
find that may be the biggest made so far world-wide in 2011, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
ASSA ABLOY (ASSAb.ST)
The world's biggest lock maker said in a statement on
Thursday it would speed up its efficiency improvement programme
due in part to an uncertain economic outlook and that it would
need to close or reshape 17 production units and two
administrative units.
It estimated the cost for the implementation at 950 million
Swedish crowns ($142 million).
YIT
Finnish builder on Thursday said it considers expanding its
construction services to Poland and building services to
Switzerland.
It also sees strong need for housing in Russia in next three
years, CEO Juhani Pitkakoski said at a capital markets day in St
Petersburg.
The company repeated its long-term targets and said it seeks
to grow on average more than 10 percent annually.
VOLVO (VOLVb.ST)
The world's number two truck maker on Thursday said it set
new financial targets that assess it with respect to
competitors.
The annual sales growth for its truck, bus and construction
equipment operations as well as Volvo Penta shall be equal to or
exceed a weighted average for comparable competitors, the
company said.
The operating margin for those businesses shall be ranked
among the top two companies, when benchmarked against relevant
competitors, Volvo said.
DANSKE BANK
The chief executive of the country's biggest financial
institution, Peter Straarup, is still in a very good shape to
carry out his job, according to the bank's chairman Eivind
Kolding, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
The comment follows days of speculation in Danish media that
the board and shareholders are searching for a candidate to
replace Straarup.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms operator is holding a capital markets
day on Thursday. The event is expected to focus on their
operations in India, the overall margin development for the
group and the relation between investments on the one hand and
dividend and share buyback on the other.
