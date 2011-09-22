(Adds Assa Abloy, Nokia, Telenor, Statoil)

HELSINKI, Sept 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile phone maker has appointed Henry Tirri as new chief technology officer after the previous CTO Richard Green left the firm.

Tirri will be based in Sunnyvale, California.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms firm said on Thursday it would increase its future dividend payouts a head of a capital markets day. It said the dividend would amount to 50 to 80 percent of normalised annual net income, against a previous target of 40 to 60 percent.

For more on the company, click on

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm has made a small, uncommercial oil discovery in the North Sea some 12 kilometres away from an oil find that may be the biggest made so far world-wide in 2011, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

For more on the company, click on

ASSA ABLOY (ASSAb.ST)

The world's biggest lock maker said in a statement on Thursday it would speed up its efficiency improvement programme due in part to an uncertain economic outlook and that it would need to close or reshape 17 production units and two administrative units.

It estimated the cost for the implementation at 950 million Swedish crowns ($142 million).

For more on the company, click on [ASSAb.ST]

YIT

Finnish builder on Thursday said it considers expanding its construction services to Poland and building services to Switzerland.

It also sees strong need for housing in Russia in next three years, CEO Juhani Pitkakoski said at a capital markets day in St Petersburg.

The company repeated its long-term targets and said it seeks to grow on average more than 10 percent annually.

For more on the company, click on

VOLVO (VOLVb.ST)

The world's number two truck maker on Thursday said it set new financial targets that assess it with respect to competitors.

The annual sales growth for its truck, bus and construction equipment operations as well as Volvo Penta shall be equal to or exceed a weighted average for comparable competitors, the company said.

The operating margin for those businesses shall be ranked among the top two companies, when benchmarked against relevant competitors, Volvo said.

For more on the company, double click on [VOLVb.ST]

DANSKE BANK

The chief executive of the country's biggest financial institution, Peter Straarup, is still in a very good shape to carry out his job, according to the bank's chairman Eivind Kolding, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

The comment follows days of speculation in Danish media that the board and shareholders are searching for a candidate to replace Straarup.

For more on the company, click on

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecoms operator is holding a capital markets day on Thursday. The event is expected to focus on their operations in India, the overall margin development for the group and the relation between investments on the one hand and dividend and share buyback on the other.

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.687 Swedish Crowns)