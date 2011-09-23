HELSINKI, Sept 23 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
BANG & OLUFSEN
Chief Executive of the Danish luxury stereo and television
maker, Tue Mantoni, is looking to cut costs and make the group
more effective, daily Borsen reported. The chief executive is
also looking to change the view of the group's staff from seeing
B&O as a giant player when in fact it is minor, Borsen said.
CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)
The Danish brewer has changed the development in Britain
after years of declining earnings and falling market share,
daily Jyllands-Posten said. Last year, the brewer swung into
profit in Britain from a loss a year before, the paper reported.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.529 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)