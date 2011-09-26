HELSINKI, Sept 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
OUTOTEC
Finnish mining technology maker said it won a deal to
deliver a ferrochrome plant for Mintal Group Co. Ltd. in China.
It didn't disclose the deal value but said similar
deliveries are typically worth some tens of millions of euros.
Outotec added it saw good opportunities in China due to the
tightening of country's environmental regulations.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)