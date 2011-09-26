HELSINKI, Sept 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

OUTOTEC

Finnish mining technology maker said it won a deal to deliver a ferrochrome plant for Mintal Group Co. Ltd. in China.

It didn't disclose the deal value but said similar deliveries are typically worth some tens of millions of euros.

Outotec added it saw good opportunities in China due to the tightening of country's environmental regulations.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)