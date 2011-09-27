HELSINKI, Sept 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

The Danish drugmaker said it has filed an application for regulatory approval for long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus in Europe and plans to file for approval in the United States within two weeks.

For more information, click on [NOVOb.CO]

SKF (SKFb.ST)

The world-leading bearings maker is delaying or putting projects on ice and cancelling consulting jobs in order to keep costs under control and prepare for a potentially worse economic scenario, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

SKF told the paper it was keeping a close watch over costs.

For more information, click on [SKFb.ST]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)