(Adds Sandvik)

HELSINKI, Sept 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish specialty steel and tool maker said in a statement on Tuesday it has signed a 500 million Swedish crown ($72.9 million) contract with Boral Limited in Australia to design, supply, install and commission a new quarry plant in New South Wales. The project is expected to start during the third quarter of 2011 and end in the third quarter of 2013.

For more information, click on

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

The Danish drugmaker said it has filed an application for regulatory approval for long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus in Europe and plans to file for approval in the United States within two weeks.

For more information, click on [NOVOb.CO]

SKF (SKFb.ST)

The world-leading bearings maker is delaying or putting projects on ice and cancelling consulting jobs in order to keep costs under control and prepare for a potentially worse economic scenario, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

SKF told the paper it was keeping a close watch over costs.

For more information, click on [SKFb.ST]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.863 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)