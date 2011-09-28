HELSINKI, Sept 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

Eivind Kolding, the chief executive officer of Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, is looking at potential plans to blank some sailings or, if that is not enough, withdrawing some service strings, should shipping volumes not improve, shipping paper Lloyd's List reported.

Kolding said in an interview with Lloyd's List that laying up ships would be a Plan C, the final resort, the paper said.

At present, all container lines were in loss-making positions, but Maersk Line was growing with the market and expected to keep that position for the next two to three years, Kolding said.

For more information, click on [MAERSKb.CO]

METSO , HOLMEN (HOLMb.ST)

The Finnish engineering firm said it had won a three-year deal for maintenance of mechanical rolls at Holmen's Hallsta paper mill in Sweden. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

For more on the companies, click on , [HOLMb.ST]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)